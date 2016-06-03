Packet-Roasted Balsamic Green Beans & Peppers

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

We love to grill these green-bean-and-bell-pepper packets alongside chicken, steak or pork chops.

Matthew G. Kadey
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (or see Grill Variation, below).

    Advertisement

  • To prepare packets, start with four 20- to 24-inch-long pieces of parchment paper or foil. Fold in half crosswise. With the parchment or foil folded, draw half a heart shape on one side as you would if you were making a Valentine. Use scissors to cut out the heart shape. Open up the heart.

  • Mix oil, mustard, syrup, garlic and salt in a large bowl. Add beans and peppers; toss.

  • Place one-fourth of the vegetable mixture (about 1 cup) on one side of each open heart fairly close to the crease and leaving at least a 1-inch border around the edges for folding. Sprinkle with pine nuts.

  • Close the packet to cover the ingredients. Starting at the top, seal the packet by folding the edges together in a series of small, tight folds. Twist the tip of the packet and tuck it underneath to help keep the packet closed. Place the packets on a large rimmed baking sheet (packets may overlap slightly). Bake until the vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Let packets rest unopened for 5 minutes. Drizzle the vegetables with vinegar just before serving.

  • Grill Variation: Cooking in packets is great for the grill, but it's not safe to put parchment paper over an open flame, so use foil. To prepare packets for grilling, start with eight 20- to 24-inch-long pieces of foil. Layer two sheets for each of four packets (the double layers will help protect the contents from burning). Arrange the ingredients on one half of each double layer. Fold the foil over the ingredients and tightly seal the packets by crimping and folding the edges together. Grill over medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes, rotating the packets to another spot on the grill about halfway through to ensure even cooking.

Tips

Equipment: Parchment paper or foil

Tip: To toast pine nuts, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 15.2g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 9.6g; fat 15.1g; saturated fat 1.6g; vitamin a iu 2453IU; vitamin c 86.4mg; folate 59.3mcg; calcium 41mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 57.3mg; potassium 419.3mg; sodium 331.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 3 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022