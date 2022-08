my family is not too keen on ginger so next time I will not add the ginger we also found it very watery so I think I will up the orange juice to 3/4 to 1 cup and skip the water I had to hide the jalepeno pepper by pureeing it with the watermelon I also cut down a bit on the mint and put that through the puree cycle too I added extra chunks of watermelon and cucumber because it was just so thin with all the changes in mind it really was a very tasty and refreshing soup and so easy to make