Green Jasmine-Mint Iced Tea with Lemon

Here we balance the mildly grassy flavor and slightly astringent mouthfeel of green tea with honey and lemon. Oversteeped green tea can be bitter, so don't brew it any longer than 3 minutes. And be sure to steep in simmering water: water that looks like it's steaming, with little bubbles, but not boiling.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009

total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Steep loose tea (or tea bags) and mint leaves in simmering (not boiling) water for 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Strain the tea (or remove tea bags and mint leaves) and pour into a large pitcher. Stir in lemon juice and honey until the honey is dissolved. Add cold water. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Serve over ice with mint sprigs, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 12.5g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 11.8g; vitamin a iu 0.9IU; vitamin c 6mg; folate 3.3mcg; calcium 5.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.4mg; potassium 35.4mg; sodium 5.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate
