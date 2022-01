I par boil the asparagus for a couple of minutes and then immediately put into ice cold water. I then take the prosciutto and cut in half lenghtwise. I then put garlic and herb cream cheese on the meat. I then wrap the aspargus (one or two stems if small) with the prosciutto wrapping up the stem. Drizzle with olive oil and bake on a tray at 424 degrees in the oven for 10- 15 mins, turning once. Serve as an appetizer prior to dinner. Guests rave over them.