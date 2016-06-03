Spicy Mediterranean Vinaigrette

Sweet raisins, honey and carrot juice balance the heat of crushed red pepper in this brightly colored vinaigrette.

Ellen Ecker Ogden
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2009

20 mins
20 mins
12
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat mustard seeds, coriander and cumin in a small dry skillet over medium heat until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add carrot juice and simmer over medium heat until reduced by half, about 3 minutes.

  • Place raisins in a blender and add the hot juice. Let stand for 5 minutes to plump the raisins. Then add vinegar, cilantro, yogurt, honey, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper and blend until combined. Pour in oil and blend until smooth, about 1 minute.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

1 tablespoon
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 2.9g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 1.9g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 2024.5IU; vitamin c 1.3mg; folate 1.4mcg; calcium 7.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3mg; potassium 52.9mg; sodium 56.6mg.
1 fat

1 fat
