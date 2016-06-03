Lamb, Fig & Olive Stew

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Not your Irish grandmother's stew, this version was inspired by ingredients commonly used in the south of France: figs, green olives and herbes de Provence. To shorten the cooking time, we use ground lamb instead of lamb stew meat. Serve with toasted focaccia and a tossed salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2008

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add lamb and cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a sieve set over a bowl to drain; discard the fat.

  • Wipe out the pan; add oil and heat over medium-high heat. Add 1/4 cup garlic and herbes de Provence and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add wine and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until slightly reduced, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Combine broth and cornstarch in a small bowl. Add to the pan, increase the heat to high and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Add tomatoes, figs, olives and pepper; return to a simmer, stirring often. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the reserved lamb and cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 2 minutes.

  • Combine the remaining 2 teaspoons garlic, parsley and lemon zest in a small bowl. Serve the stew topped with the parsley mixture.

  • Serves Two Variation: Halve all the ingredients except the cornstarch. Prepare the recipe in a large saucepan instead of a Dutch oven and use 2 teaspoons cornstarch (instead of 2 ablespoons) in Step 3 to thicken the stew.

Tips

Kitchen tip: It's not always easy to find lean lamb, but it's easy to grind your own. Choose a lean cut, such as leg or loin, trim any excess fat and cut into 3/4-inch pieces. Pulse in a food processor until uniformly ground, being careful not to overprocess. Or ask your butcher to grind a lean cut for you.

Ingredient note: Herbes de Provence is a blend of aromatic herbs including thyme, rosemary, oregano, marjoram and sometimes lavender and/or aniseed. To make your own, mix equal amounts dried thyme, rosemary, oregano, marjoram and savory in a small jar. If desired, add a pinch of dried lavender and crushed aniseed.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 24.6g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 11.8g; fat 10.1g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 76.9mg; vitamin a iu 837IU; vitamin c 18.1mg; folate 43.5mcg; calcium 70.7mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 58.5mg; potassium 815.7mg; sodium 708.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 4 medium-fat meat, 1 fat

Reviews (1)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2012
great with some additions this was absolutley delicious on a rainy cold night. i added potatoes carrots and celery and served it with challah bread Pros: easy to make Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
This was great. I did change it a bit by adding a little bit of red pepper flakes for a bite and I probably doubled the olives cause I wanted to finish the jar. Also green beans and spinach were on sale so I added them in too making it more of a one pot meal and eliminating the need for a side salad. Next time because there will be a next time I'll do the same. Read More
