Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Rating: 3 stars More Flavor The first night I made the soup it was just OK in the flavor department. The next day we had leftover soup for lunch. I added fresh rosemary and more parsley. It still did not have the flavor we craved. The base is perfect. I just need more ideas for adding flavor to this wonderful soup. Pros: Great texture hearty comforting soup. Cons: Not enough flavor.

Rating: 5 stars This was an amazing soup filled with delicious flavor. I used regular wild rice and it was worth it. Its still fairly quick because once you add the broth you just add the rice turkey sour cream and parsley and its done! DELICIOUS Stephanie New York NY

Rating: 5 stars I make this soup at least two times a month. It is so yummy! I have shared with all my friends as well and they love it too! Alex Diharce San Antonio TX

Rating: 5 stars This is a very good base recipe. I did not measure my ingredients. I ended up needing to add a flour/water slurry to thicken it a bit more however this was likely due to my having not measured the other ingredients. The boyfriend said it was delicious and all he said is it needed more black pepper. I did not tell him it was supposed to be healthy. He even packed up two bowls to take to work tomorrow. Next time I will try to make some whole grain bread bowls to serve the soup in or else I'll be sure to have a good crusty grainy bread with butter to serve with it. Sarah Minneapolis MN

Rating: 4 stars I made this with chicken and it was delicious. I also made it with just mushrooms and wild rice soup! Why do i need reduced fat sour cream. Would regular make it curdle?

Rating: 5 stars This was an Awesome meal I do have high blood pressure so this meal will be on the menu from now on..

Rating: 5 stars The soup was great. Next time I will reduce the amount of flour by half decrease carrots and increase the mushroom amounts. Cathy Olympia WA

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! Using real turkey stock makes the dish special. I omitted the sour cream which I imagine would have really added to the texture and creaminess. I added a pinch of turmeric-sounds weird but it makes it taste a little bit more like cream of turkey pot pie. Also used white pepper because it blends so well in soup.