Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Rating: 4.69 stars
67 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 51
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add mushrooms, celery, carrots and shallots and cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add flour, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more.

  • Add broth and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits. Add rice and reduce heat to a simmer. Cover and cook until the rice is tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in turkey (or chicken), sour cream and parsley and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes more.

Tips

Ingredient note: Quick-cooking or instant wild rice has been parboiled to reduce the cooking time. Conventional wild rice takes 40 to 50 minutes to cook. Be sure to check the cooking directions when selecting your rice--some brands labeled “quick” take about 30 minutes to cook. If you can't find the quick-cooking variety, just add cooked conventional wild rice along with the turkey at the end of Step 2.

Tip: To poach chicken breasts, place boneless, skinless chicken breasts in a medium skillet or saucepan. Add lightly salted water to cover and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer gently until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the middle, 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 36.9g; carbohydrates 28.5g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 2.8g; fat 10.6g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 79.7mg; vitamin a iu 4518.3IU; vitamin c 6.3mg; folate 57.3mcg; calcium 73.2mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 45.7mg; potassium 748.3mg; sodium 364.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat

Reviews (30)

EatingWell User
Rating: 3 stars
01/15/2013
More Flavor The first night I made the soup it was just OK in the flavor department. The next day we had leftover soup for lunch. I added fresh rosemary and more parsley. It still did not have the flavor we craved. The base is perfect. I just need more ideas for adding flavor to this wonderful soup. Pros: Great texture hearty comforting soup. Cons: Not enough flavor. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This was an amazing soup filled with delicious flavor. I used regular wild rice and it was worth it. Its still fairly quick because once you add the broth you just add the rice turkey sour cream and parsley and its done! DELICIOUS Stephanie New York NY Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I make this soup at least two times a month. It is so yummy! I have shared with all my friends as well and they love it too! Alex Diharce San Antonio TX Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
This is a very good base recipe. I did not measure my ingredients. I ended up needing to add a flour/water slurry to thicken it a bit more however this was likely due to my having not measured the other ingredients. The boyfriend said it was delicious and all he said is it needed more black pepper. I did not tell him it was supposed to be healthy. He even packed up two bowls to take to work tomorrow. Next time I will try to make some whole grain bread bowls to serve the soup in or else I'll be sure to have a good crusty grainy bread with butter to serve with it. Sarah Minneapolis MN Read More
Nanette
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2018
I made this with chicken and it was delicious. I also made it with just mushrooms and wild rice soup! Why do i need reduced fat sour cream. Would regular make it curdle? Read More
Ronnie
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2016
This was an Awesome meal I do have high blood pressure so this meal will be on the menu from now on.. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
The soup was great. Next time I will reduce the amount of flour by half decrease carrots and increase the mushroom amounts. Cathy Olympia WA Read More
Gari
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2017
This was delicious! Using real turkey stock makes the dish special. I omitted the sour cream which I imagine would have really added to the texture and creaminess. I added a pinch of turmeric-sounds weird but it makes it taste a little bit more like cream of turkey pot pie. Also used white pepper because it blends so well in soup. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Picked up an Eating Well magazine while waiting for car to be repaired. I'm hooked--both Root Veggie and Turkey Soup recipes were outstanding. I now do my recipe "looking" at Eating Well online. One problem is that I live in a very rural area and have some difficulty finding ingredients... karen Harrisville MI Read More
