Vegetarian Spinach Enchiladas

This vegetarian enchilada recipe is weeknight-fast when you skip the step of filling and rolling the enchiladas and make a stacked enchilada casserole instead. Just layer the tortillas, sauce and cheesy spinach filling the way you would lasagna and have the casserole in the oven in 20 minutes.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2013

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch-square baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Place tomatoes, onion, 2 teaspoons chipotle and salt in a blender. Puree until smooth. Mash cottage cheese in a medium bowl; stir in spinach, 1/2 cup cheese, scallion whites, garlic powder and the remaining 1 teaspoon chipotle.

  • Spread 1/4 cup of the tomato sauce in the prepared baking dish. Cover with 4 tortillas (they will overlap). Spread on 1/2 cup sauce, then all the spinach filling. Top with another 1/4 cup sauce. Layer on the remaining 4 tortillas and the remaining 1 cup sauce. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup cheese on top.

  • Bake the casserole until the cheese is melted and the filling is hot, about 25 minutes. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the reserved scallion greens.

Tips

Tip: Chipotle chile peppers in adobo sauce are smoked jalapeños packed in a flavorful, spicy sauce. Look for the small cans with Mexican foods at large supermarkets. Once opened, they'll keep for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator or 6 months in the freezer.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4-inch square
Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 34.2g; dietary fiber 7.6g; sugars 6.6g; fat 11.6g; saturated fat 6.2g; cholesterol 28.5mg; vitamin a iu 9189.6IU; vitamin c 21.9mg; folate 146.2mcg; calcium 445.9mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 116mg; potassium 711.8mg; sodium 540.9mg; thiamin 0.7mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean meat, 1 medium-fat meat
