Vegetarian Spinach Enchiladas

Pretty yummy! Like other reviews, I too use fresh minced garlic, usually two-three cloves instead of the powder. I use a bit more chipotle pepper than this calls for. That is what makes it spicy, so adjust that according to your taste. I drain the spinach really well and use ricotta instead of cottage cheese. I also use about 3/4-1 cup of cheese on the top instead of 1/2 cup. Overall I think this is delicious. Pros: Quick to make. Tastes good. Pretty healthy. Keeps well in fridge for a few days. Cons: Drain spinach very well. I use ricotta instead of cottage cheese which is yummy!