Borscht with Beef

Even people who think they don't like beets love this vibrantly colored, vegetable-packed borscht soup recipe, inspired by the legendary borscht soup served at New York's Russian Tea Room. Plenty of mushrooms, cabbage and carrots along with a judicious amount of beef make this healthy borscht recipe special.

Joyce Hendley, M.S.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large soup pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add steak and cook, stirring frequently, until beginning to brown, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

  • Add 1 teaspoon oil to the pot and heat over medium-high. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring, until beginning to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to the bowl.

  • Add the remaining 1 teaspoon oil to the pot. Add beets, cabbage, carrots, onion and celery. Cook, stirring frequently, until beginning to soften, about 10 minutes. Add wine and cook, stirring and scraping up any browned bits. Stir in the reserved mushrooms, broth, tomato sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, covered, until the vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes.

  • Add the reserved beef. Simmer, covered, until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup dill. Top each portion with 1 tablespoon sour cream and garnish with more dill, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 3 days; garnish just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 12.7g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 7.4g; fat 5.6g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 24.4mg; vitamin a iu 2592IU; vitamin c 12.7mg; folate 70mcg; calcium 53.8mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 30.9mg; potassium 657.2mg; sodium 433.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 fat, 1 lean protein
