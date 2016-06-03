Tonnato Dip

With this recipe, we riffed on classic tonnato sauce (creamy tuna sauce) to create a dip for crunchy vegetables or as a sauce by tossing it with pasta. The egg yolk in this recipe is not cooked, but you can use a hard-boiled egg yolk instead or a yolk from a pasteurized egg. This recipe makes more Cream Sauce without the Cream than you'll need for the dip. Refrigerate or freeze the extra sauce and use it in place of heavy cream in any sauce or soup that calls for cream.

John Ash
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013

total:
1 hr
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Cream Sauce without the Cream
Dip

Directions

  • To prepare cream sauce: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add rice and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more. Add broth and wine and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer until the rice is very soft and the liquid is greatly reduced, about 25 minutes. Cool slightly.

  • Transfer the mixture to a blender and puree, in batches if necessary, until smooth. (Alternatively, puree in the pot with an immersion blender.) The consistency should be similar to a pourable sauce; add more broth or water as needed. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper, preferably white pepper.

  • To prepare dip: Combine tuna (with its oil), 1/2 cup oil, lemon juice, anchovies (or anchovy paste), egg yolk (if using) and garlic in a blender or food processor; process briefly to puree. Transfer to a small mixing bowl and stir in 1/2 cup of the Cream Sauce. Thin with a few tablespoons of water, if desired. Stir in capers and parsley. Season with pepper.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate cream sauce (Steps 1 & 2) for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months. Defrost overnight in the refrigerator or using the defrost setting on your microwave. Cover and refrigerate the dip for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 2.2g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.3g; fat 15.4g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 8mg; vitamin a iu 164.4IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; folate 9.5mcg; calcium 6.4mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 3.8mg; potassium 36.1mg; sodium 258mg.
Exchanges:

1 lean meat, 3 fat
