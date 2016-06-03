Tonnato Dip
With this recipe, we riffed on classic tonnato sauce (creamy tuna sauce) to create a dip for crunchy vegetables or as a sauce by tossing it with pasta. The egg yolk in this recipe is not cooked, but you can use a hard-boiled egg yolk instead or a yolk from a pasteurized egg. This recipe makes more Cream Sauce without the Cream than you'll need for the dip. Refrigerate or freeze the extra sauce and use it in place of heavy cream in any sauce or soup that calls for cream.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate cream sauce (Steps 1 & 2) for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months. Defrost overnight in the refrigerator or using the defrost setting on your microwave. Cover and refrigerate the dip for up to 2 days.
Serving Size:1/4 cup
172 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 2.2g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.3g; fat 15.4g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 8mg; vitamin a iu 164.4IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; folate 9.5mcg; calcium 6.4mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 3.8mg; potassium 36.1mg; sodium 258mg.
1 lean meat, 3 fat