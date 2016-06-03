Oven-Barbecued Asian Chicken
This Asian “barbecued” chicken made in a casserole dish is truly finger-licking good! You can make this with 2 bone-in chicken breasts (about 12 ounces each) instead of thighs and drumsticks, if you prefer. Remove the skin and cut each chicken breast in half on the diagonal to get 4 portions about equal in weight. Serve with sautéed chard and whole-grain rice pilaf.
Gallery
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2; cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Let stand at room temperature while the oven preheats.
Tips:
Chinese five-spice powder is a blend of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. Look for it in the spice section of the supermarket or with other Asian ingredients.
Sesame seeds can be purchased already toasted. Look for them near other Asian ingredients. Or toast your own in a small dry skillet over low heat, stirring constantly, until golden and fragrant, about 2 minutes.
Note: To remove the skin and thin layer of fat from chicken drumsticks, tightly grip the skin from the meaty end of the drumstick with a paper towel and pull it down toward the end with the exposed bone until it comes off completely.
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Nutrition Facts
1/2 other carbohydrate, 6 lean meat