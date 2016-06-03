Oven-Barbecued Asian Chicken

This Asian “barbecued” chicken made in a casserole dish is truly finger-licking good! You can make this with 2 bone-in chicken breasts (about 12 ounces each) instead of thighs and drumsticks, if you prefer. Remove the skin and cut each chicken breast in half on the diagonal to get 4 portions about equal in weight. Serve with sautéed chard and whole-grain rice pilaf.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2011

1 hr 20 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch (or similar-size) baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Thinly slice 1/4 cup scallion greens; set aside. Mince the whites. Whisk the scallion whites, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, hot sauce and five-spice powder in a large bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat. Arrange the chicken in an even layer in the prepared baking dish, meatier-side down. Pour any remaining sauce from the bowl over the chicken.

  • Bake, turning once halfway so the meatier side is up, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part without touching bone registers 165 degrees F, about 1 hour. Transfer the chicken to a serving platter and top with any remaining sauce from the baking dish. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and the reserved scallion greens.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2; cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Let stand at room temperature while the oven preheats.

Tips:
Chinese five-spice powder is a blend of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. Look for it in the spice section of the supermarket or with other Asian ingredients.

Sesame seeds can be purchased already toasted. Look for them near other Asian ingredients. Or toast your own in a small dry skillet over low heat, stirring constantly, until golden and fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Note: To remove the skin and thin layer of fat from chicken drumsticks, tightly grip the skin from the meaty end of the drumstick with a paper towel and pull it down toward the end with the exposed bone until it comes off completely.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 40.1g; carbohydrates 10.6g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 5.2g; fat 13.8g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 206.4mg; vitamin a iu 264.3IU; vitamin c 5mg; folate 27.3mcg; calcium 54.9mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 52.7mg; potassium 532.5mg; sodium 572.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate, 6 lean meat
