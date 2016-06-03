Moroccan Bulgur & Pork Casserole

Fragrant with North African spices and made hearty with chunks of lean pork, this bulgur pilaf casserole recipe is ready to go in the oven in just 25 minutes. Vary the dish by substituting shrimp, Pacific cod fillets or chunks of boneless, skinless chicken thighs for the pork.

Carolyn Malcoun

1 hr 15 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch (or similar-size 3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Combine salt, cumin, coriander, ginger, chili powder, pepper, turmeric, cinnamon and cloves in a medium bowl. Transfer 1 teaspoon of the mixture to another medium bowl, add pork and toss. Set aside.

  • Add water, lemon zest and juice to the remaining spice mixture; whisk to combine. Stir in bulgur, chickpeas, onion, raisins and red peppers. Transfer to the prepared baking dish and spread evenly. Cover with foil.

  • Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, carefully uncover and nestle the spiced pork into the bulgur mixture. Cover with foil again and continue to bake until most of the liquid is absorbed and the pork is just cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes more. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes before serving. Serve sprinkled with mint, if desired.

Tips

Tip: Bulgur is made by parboiling, drying and coarsely grinding or cracking wheat berries. Don't confuse bulgur with cracked wheat, which is simply that--cracked wheat. Since the parboiling step is skipped, cracked wheat must be cooked for up to an hour whereas bulgur simply needs a quick soak in hot water for most uses. Look for it in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets, near other grains.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
411 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 61.3g; dietary fiber 8.6g; sugars 12.5g; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 57.3mg; vitamin a iu 507.7IU; vitamin c 15.9mg; folate 70.2mcg; calcium 86.1mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 95.6mg; potassium 694.2mg; sodium 958.6mg; thiamin 0.6mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 starch, 1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat
