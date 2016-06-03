Moroccan Bulgur & Pork Casserole

I think this recipe has potential, but I think there might be an error as written--1/4 cup of bulgur just isn't enough. It didn't seem right when I was making it, but I followed the recipe just to see what happened. There was definitely not enough to soak up all the liquid in the recipe nor enough that the bulgur was even a noticeable element of the dish. I added about another 1/4 cup after the pork was cooked and let it soak up the remaining liquid with the casserole dish sitting on the stovetop. The flavors were good, but the pork ended up a little tough. I'd try it again, but with at least double the bulgur.