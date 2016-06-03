Oysters on the Half Shell with Mignonette Sauce

Wipe your knife to remove any debris, then pry open the shell by inserting the knife tip in one or two other spots, twisting it to release the shell completely. Continuing to hold the oyster level, run your knife along the inside of the upper shell to cut the muscle that attaches the oyster to the top shell. Run your knife along the inside of the lower shell and gently cut the oyster free. Leave the oyster nestled in the shell. (If you open an oyster that has a strong, sulfurous smell, discard it. It's dead.)