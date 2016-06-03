Classic Hamburger for Two

Slow-cooked onions add moisture and flavor to these lean beef burgers for two. A quick blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, relish and vinegar makes a perfect tangy, sweet and creamy “special sauce” for this burger. We love the dill relish here, but use sweet relish if you prefer it. Serve with sweet potato fries.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2011

45 mins
2

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (or see Stovetop Variation).

  • Combine onion, oil and 1 1/2 teaspoons ketchup in a small saucepan. Cover and cook over medium-high heat, stirring often, until the onion is softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, uncover and cook, stirring occasionally, until very soft, 5 to 8 minutes more. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool for a few minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons ketchup, mayonnaise, relish and vinegar in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Add beef, Worcestershire (or steak sauce) and pepper to the onion and gently combine without overmixing. Form into 2 patties, about 3/4 inch thick.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill the burgers, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 165 degrees F, 4 to 5 minutes per side.

  • Assemble the burgers on toasted buns with the ketchup-mayonnaise sauce, tomato slices and lettuce.

  • Stovetop Variation: Coat a nonstick pan, preferably cast-iron (or a grill pan), with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat for 1 to 2 minutes. Add burgers, reduce heat to medium and cook, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer registers 155 degrees F (for pork and bison) or 165 degrees (for beef or chicken), 4 to 5 minutes per side.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare ketchup-mayonnaise sauce (Step 3) and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Tip: To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

204 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 31.7g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 7.8g; fat 6.6g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 1.9mg; vitamin a iu 2013.9IU; vitamin c 9.5mg; folate 92.5mcg; calcium 104mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 21.8mg; potassium 295.9mg; sodium 485.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 4g.
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
