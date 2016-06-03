Coctel de Camarones

This classic Mexican shrimp cocktail is usually served as a starter, but it can also be a quick, refreshing main dish on a busy night.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2011; updated September 2022

active:

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Skip to Recipe

Add some of your favorite hot sauce for extra kick. You can eat it immediately or chill it for up to 4 hours if you prefer it colder. Serve with warm corn tortillas or cheese quesadillas and your favorite hot sauce.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine shrimp, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, avocado, V8 juice, lime juice, pepper, salt and cilantro in a large bowl. Serve at room temperature or chilled, with lime wedges.

Tip

Shrimp is usually sold by the number needed to make one pound. For example, "21-25 count" means there will be 21 to 25 shrimp in a pound. Size names, such as "large" or "extra large," are not standardized, so to get the size you want, order by the count per pound. Both wild-caught and farm-raised shrimp can damage the surrounding ecosystems when not managed properly. Fortunately, it is possible to buy shrimp that have been raised or caught with sound environmental practices. Look for fresh or frozen shrimp certified by an independent agency, such as the Marine Stewardship Council. If you can't find certified shrimp, choose wild-caught shrimp from North America—it's more likely to be sustainably caught.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 31.1g; carbohydrates 14.1g; dietary fiber 5.4g; sugars 6.3g; fat 9.6g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 229.5mg; vitamin a iu 1400.8IU; vitamin c 47.8mg; folate 56.4mcg; calcium 121.1mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 29.7mg; potassium 1024.6mg; sodium 658.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 4 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
