Coctel de Camarones
This classic Mexican shrimp cocktail is usually served as a starter, but it can also be a quick, refreshing main dish on a busy night.
Add some of your favorite hot sauce for extra kick. You can eat it immediately or chill it for up to 4 hours if you prefer it colder. Serve with warm corn tortillas or cheese quesadillas and your favorite hot sauce.
Shrimp is usually sold by the number needed to make one pound. For example, "21-25 count" means there will be 21 to 25 shrimp in a pound. Size names, such as "large" or "extra large," are not standardized, so to get the size you want, order by the count per pound. Both wild-caught and farm-raised shrimp can damage the surrounding ecosystems when not managed properly. Fortunately, it is possible to buy shrimp that have been raised or caught with sound environmental practices. Look for fresh or frozen shrimp certified by an independent agency, such as the Marine Stewardship Council. If you can't find certified shrimp, choose wild-caught shrimp from North America—it's more likely to be sustainably caught.
Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 hours.
2 vegetable, 4 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat