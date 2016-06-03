Stovetop Fideos

So yummy and simply I loved this dish hot and also at room temp. So it will make a good summer pasta salad too. I used whole wheat thin spaghetti and broke them into 2 " pieces but still they jumped all over my kitchen when I tried to saute them so, next time I will break into 1" pieces and also crush them in a towel then saute. I like the nutyness of the whole wheat pasta. I also used canned pieces of baby corn instead of corn kernels because I opened the wrong can--loved them-cut even smaller than they were in the can. Lastly I used sugar snap peas, also a very good choice. I am making this dish again this week. Pros: Love all the veggies but... Cons: ...the pasta went jumping all over my kitchen when I tried to saute it