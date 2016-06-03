Stovetop Fideos
Our vegetarian version of fideos, a toasted pasta dish served in both Mexico and Spain, is packed with green beans, corn and tomatoes. Omit the cheese to make it vegan. Serve with a crisp romaine, red onion and avocado salad tossed with red-wine vinaigrette.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Notes: Chicken-flavored broth, a vegetarian broth despite its name, is preferable to vegetable broth in some recipes for its hearty, rich flavor. Sometimes called “no-chicken” broth, it can be found with the soups in the natural-foods section of most supermarkets.
Cotija cheese, also called queso añejo or queso añejado, is an aged Mexican cheese similar in texture and flavor to Asiago or Parmesan. Find it near other specialty cheeses or in Mexican grocery stores.
Nutrition Facts
3 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 2 fat