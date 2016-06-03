Stovetop Fideos

Our vegetarian version of fideos, a toasted pasta dish served in both Mexico and Spain, is packed with green beans, corn and tomatoes. Omit the cheese to make it vegan. Serve with a crisp romaine, red onion and avocado salad tossed with red-wine vinaigrette.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2011

45 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add pasta pieces and cook, stirring, until toasted and browned in spots, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan and heat over medium heat. Add green beans, onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until the beans are beginning to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, corn and oregano and cook, stirring, until the tomatoes are just beginning to break down, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in broth, salt and the toasted pasta; bring to a boil over high heat.

  • Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook, stirring once or twice, until the pasta is tender and most of the broth is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Serve topped with cheese and scallions, with lime wedges on the side.

Tips

Notes: Chicken-flavored broth, a vegetarian broth despite its name, is preferable to vegetable broth in some recipes for its hearty, rich flavor. Sometimes called “no-chicken” broth, it can be found with the soups in the natural-foods section of most supermarkets.

Cotija cheese, also called queso añejo or queso añejado, is an aged Mexican cheese similar in texture and flavor to Asiago or Parmesan. Find it near other specialty cheeses or in Mexican grocery stores.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 63.3g; dietary fiber 11.5g; sugars 9.3g; fat 16.7g; saturated fat 4.3g; cholesterol 12.5mg; vitamin a iu 1346.5IU; vitamin c 23.5mg; folate 90.6mcg; calcium 180.1mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 119.5mg; potassium 547.3mg; sodium 702.4mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 2 fat
