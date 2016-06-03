Roasted Rhubarb Salad

Rhubarb roasted for just a few minutes is a tart topping for a mixed green salad with raisins, walnuts and goat cheese.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2011

40 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Toss rhubarb with sugar in a medium bowl until well coated; let stand, stirring once or twice, for about 10 minutes. Spread in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast until just beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Let cool for about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk vinegar, oil, shallot, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add greens; toss to coat with the dressing. Divide the greens among 4 plates. Top with the rhubarb, goat cheese (or feta), walnuts and raisins.

Tip: To toast chopped nuts, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Easy cleanup: To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you bake.

about 2 cups
197 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 20.5g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 14.5g; fat 11.5g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 6.5mg; vitamin a iu 1045.6IU; vitamin c 9.9mg; folate 48.4mcg; calcium 101.2mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 33mg; potassium 386.9mg; sodium 223.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 6g.
1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 2 fat
