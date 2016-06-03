Chilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Soup

My friends absolutely loved it. They gave it top rating and every one of them wanted to get a copy of the recipe.
Refreshing I tried this recipe the other day and it turned out amazing! It was the perfect refreshing soup. I served it with cornbread and when you put them together it's like eating strawberry shortcake only healthier! Depending on your mood this recipe could come off as a bit too sweet but it was perfect for this hot summer night. I recommend adding basil and/or mint maybe a touch of pepper too. Pros: Sweet Cons: Sweet
Different adventure in chilled soup. This was the first time I have tried rhubarb and I enjoyed it. Pros: easy to make refreshing Cons: na
Such a treat!! I've made this twice and can't get enough of it. Instead of water and sugar try using white grape juice and honey to taste. It's delish! Also I just threw the mint strawberries and cooked rhubarb in my food processor - so easy to make this quickly. It's also lovely as a light sauce over lemon sorbet and pizzelles for dessert!! Pros: Vegan healthy delicious quick and easy. Cons: I need to get more rhubarb to make more!!
A first-course dessert! I made a batch of this tonight for lunch tomorrow. While I haven't added the fresh basil yet the taste test told me I'm going to like this a lot. Sweet/tart with a good mouth feel. I could see this being a great hit on a hot summer day. A dollop of Greek yogurt or a swirl of cream would be a good addition I think. Since I"ve made three of the four recipes in the magazine spread I'm thinking I have to make the fruit salad next.