Chilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Soup

Sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb are whirled together in this chilled soup. Serve it as a starter for an early-summer supper.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2011

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

  • Bring rhubarb and 3 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan. Cook until the rhubarb is very soft and broken down, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl. Put a couple inches of ice water in a large bowl and set the bowl with the rhubarb in it to help cool it quickly. (If you aren't in a hurry, you can skip the ice-water bath.) Refrigerate, stirring occasionally, until cool, at least 20 minutes.

  • Transfer the rhubarb to a blender. Add strawberries, sugar and salt; blend until smooth. Return to the bowl and stir in 1/3 cup basil (or mint). Serve sprinkled with more herbs and a generous grinding of pepper.

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate the soup (without basil or mint) for up to 1 day. Stir in herbs just before serving.

Serving Size: about 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 23.1g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 17g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 318.7IU; vitamin c 47mg; folate 25.9mcg; calcium 126.9mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 26.9mg; potassium 460mg; sodium 83.8mg; added sugar 12.6g.
1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate

EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
08/24/2015
My friends absolutely loved it. They gave it top rating and every one of them wanted to get a copy of the recipe. Read More
romancandle07@yahoo.com
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2011
Refreshing I tried this recipe the other day and it turned out amazing! It was the perfect refreshing soup. I served it with cornbread and when you put them together it's like eating strawberry shortcake only healthier! Depending on your mood this recipe could come off as a bit too sweet but it was perfect for this hot summer night. I recommend adding basil and/or mint maybe a touch of pepper too. Pros: Sweet Cons: Sweet Read More
fruitbowlk
Rating: 2 stars
04/24/2012
Different adventure in chilled soup. This was the first time I have tried rhubarb and I enjoyed it. Pros: easy to make refreshing Cons: na Read More
erinmurphy17@gmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Such a treat!! I've made this twice and can't get enough of it. Instead of water and sugar try using white grape juice and honey to taste. It's delish! Also I just threw the mint strawberries and cooked rhubarb in my food processor - so easy to make this quickly. It's also lovely as a light sauce over lemon sorbet and pizzelles for dessert!! Pros: Vegan healthy delicious quick and easy. Cons: I need to get more rhubarb to make more!! Read More
jolson21@new.rr.com
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2011
A first-course dessert! I made a batch of this tonight for lunch tomorrow. While I haven't added the fresh basil yet the taste test told me I'm going to like this a lot. Sweet/tart with a good mouth feel. I could see this being a great hit on a hot summer day. A dollop of Greek yogurt or a swirl of cream would be a good addition I think. Since I"ve made three of the four recipes in the magazine spread I'm thinking I have to make the fruit salad next. Read More
