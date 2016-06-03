Spicy Barbecued Oysters

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

If you're intimidated by shucking oysters--this recipe for barbecued oysters is for you. When you grill them, steam builds up inside the shells until they pop open. Then you slather a little garlicky red barbecue sauce on each oyster, put them back on the grill to get hot and bubbly, and you're done. At a party, bring your oysters to the grill and show your guests how it's done so they can barbecue their own.

John Ash
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2011

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until it softens, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in chili sauce (or ketchup), lemon juice and hot sauce.

  • Bring oysters along with the sauce, a cutting board, an oven mitt, tongs and an oyster knife (or other small knife) to the grill.

  • Place oysters flat-side up on the grill rack. Close the lid and grill until the top shell pops open, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the oysters to the cutting board with tongs, keeping them as level as possible so the oyster "liquor" (salty seawater) doesn't spill out.

  • Wear the oven mitt to hold the oyster and use the knife to remove the top shell, cutting the oyster away from the top shell and leaving it in the bottom shell. Periodically wipe your knife clean. Discard the top shells. Spoon about 1 teaspoon sauce onto each oyster. Return the oysters to the grill, close the lid and grill until the sauce is bubbling, 2 to 4 minutes more. Serve with small forks.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the sauce (Step 2) for up to 3 days.

DIY grill basket: It's best to use a grill basket when grilling small ingredients so they don't fall into the fire. If you don't have one, fold a 24-inch-long piece of heavy-duty foil in half and crimp up the edges to create a lip; this “basket” will prevent the food from sliding off the grates.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 oysters
Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 4.6g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 1.1g; fat 5.2g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 36.8mg; vitamin a iu 184.2IU; vitamin c 5mg; folate 2mcg; calcium 25.1mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 1.8mg; potassium 118.9mg; sodium 228mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 lean meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/25/2022