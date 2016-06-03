Oysters Rockefeller
Invented at Antoine's in New Orleans in 1889, oysters Rockefeller was named for John D. Rockefeller, one of the richest Americans at the time, for its rich sauce. Antoine's has kept the original recipe secret, but basically it includes a cream sauce with spinach and other greens, flavored with Pernod or anisette. This version omits the cream sauce but is still full of flavor.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2011
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 1; refrigerate oyster meat and liquid separately for up to 1 day. Prepare the sauce (Steps 2-3), cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Equipment: Rock salt, coarse salt or foil
Serving Size:4 oysters
147 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 10.7g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 6.1g; fat 6.6g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 40.7mg; vitamin a iu 3489.6IU; vitamin c 16.5mg; folate 41.7mcg; calcium 123mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 28.9mg; potassium 297.1mg; sodium 229mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 6g.
1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 lean meat, 1 fat