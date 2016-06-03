Lamb & Chickpea Chili for Two
This spicy chili for two has a North African spin with lamb, cinnamon and harissa. If you can't find harissa, use mild chili powder in its place. You can turn up the heat with a little cayenne or hot sauce if you like it spicy. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread and tabbouleh.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Note: Harissa is a fiery Tunisian chile paste commonly used in North African cooking. Find it at specialty-food stores, mustaphas.com or amazon.com. Different brands of harissa vary in heat, so taste it and add accordingly.
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 2 fat