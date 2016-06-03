Lamb & Chickpea Chili for Two

Excellent dish--but needs a few alterations This recipe makes for an excellent meal, however I did make a few alterations that I feel seriously improved the meal. First of all I used 16 oz of ground lamb and no ground turkey because that's the way the lamb came packaged at the store. Doing this yields about 2 cups instead of 1.5 per person, but I would have still been hungry without it. The other thing that greatly helped this recipe was to add hot sauce to taste. I'm not a hot sauce nut, but adding the hot sauce really brought out the underlying flavors without masking them. I'm not sure how much hot sauce I used, just keep adding it until you like the taste. Also, I used chili powder instead of harissa and it was great. I would definitely suggest this savory meal for some ethnic variety in your cooking. Pros: filling, flavorful, exotic, easy Cons: bland with current recipe