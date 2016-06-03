Lamb & Chickpea Chili for Two

This spicy chili for two has a North African spin with lamb, cinnamon and harissa. If you can't find harissa, use mild chili powder in its place. You can turn up the heat with a little cayenne or hot sauce if you like it spicy. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread and tabbouleh.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2011

30 mins
2

  • Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. Add lamb, turkey and salt and cook, stirring and breaking up with a spoon, until no longer pink, about 4 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until they have released their liquid and are beginning to break down, about 4 minutes more. Add chickpeas, harissa (or chili powder) and cinnamon and cook, stirring, 1 minute more. Serve garnished with cilantro (or mint).

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Note: Harissa is a fiery Tunisian chile paste commonly used in North African cooking. Find it at specialty-food stores, mustaphas.com or amazon.com. Different brands of harissa vary in heat, so taste it and add accordingly.

about 1 1/4 cups
356 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 27.7g; dietary fiber 6.4g; sugars 4.6g; fat 16.1g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 69.9mg; vitamin a iu 2452.4IU; vitamin c 67mg; folate 95.3mcg; calcium 63.7mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 51mg; potassium 728.3mg; sodium 582.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 2 fat
