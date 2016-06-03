Eggplant & Chickpea Baked Pasta

Turn leftover Eggplant & Chickpea Stew into a comforting vegetarian baked-pasta dish. We love the taste of mint with the other Mediterranean-inspired flavors, but you can use parsley or basil if you prefer.

Judith Finlayson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2011

Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn / Audrey Davis

20 mins
20 mins
50 mins
50 mins
4
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch-square (or similar 2-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse.

  • Combine breadcrumbs and oil in a small bowl. Toss the pasta with stew, feta, 1/4 cup mint (or basil) and lemon juice in a large bowl. Spread the mixture in the prepared baking dish. Top with the breadcrumb mixture.

  • Bake until the topping is golden and crispy, about 30 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup mint (or basil).

Tip

To make your own breadcrumbs, trim crusts from whole-wheat bread. Tear bread into pieces and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. Spread on a baking sheet and bake at 250°F until dry, about 10 to 15 minutes. One slice of bread makes about 1/3 cup dry breadcrumbs. For store-bought coarse dry breadcrumbs we like Ian's brand, labeled "Panko breadcrumbs." Find them at well-stocked supermarkets.

To make ahead

Assemble the casserole in the baking dish (through Step 3). Cover and refrigerate overnight. Let stand at room temperature while the oven preheats. Finish with Step 4.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 2/3 cups
Per Serving:
496 calories; protein 20.6g; carbohydrates 71.1g; dietary fiber 12.8g; sugars 9.9g; fat 17g; saturated fat 6.9g; cholesterol 33.4mg; vitamin a iu 941.5IU; vitamin c 16.4mg; folate 119.1mcg; calcium 285.2mg; iron 5.7mg; magnesium 99.3mg; potassium 611.4mg; sodium 598.6mg; thiamin 0.6mg.
Exchanges:

4 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 high-fat meat, 2 fat

