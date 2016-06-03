Eggplant & Chickpea Baked Pasta

just as terrible as the original recipe Like I said on the original recipe. This was terrible in it orignial form, but adding feta and mint didn't improve it. Maybe the basil would have helped pull it off, but everyone else in the family hated the mint and thought I was crazy for attempting to salvage the stew. They voted I throw it out. I sadly did after realizing that I would be the only one eating the enormous amount of leftovers for lunch for the next month and couldn't do it. It was a terrible waste of food. Pros: n/a Cons: mint and feta cheese?