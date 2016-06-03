Creamy Hungarian Mushroom Soup

28 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 6
  • 3 4
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

Mushroom-soup lovers, this soup is for you! Russet potatoes make it hearty, and dill and paprika add plenty of flavor. We skip the generous amount of full-fat sour cream and butter typically used in creamy mushroom soups. Serve with a green salad and warm pumpernickel bread.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2011

Gallery

Credit: Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary test

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid evaporates, 10 to 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring frequently, until the mushrooms are very soft, about 3 minutes more. Add flour, paprika and dill and cook, stirring, for 15 seconds. Add broth, milk and potatoes; cover and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook, uncovered, until the potatoes are tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in sour cream and salt.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days; reheat over low.

Note: Paprika labeled “Hungarian” is worth seeking out for this soup because it delivers a fuller, richer flavor than regular paprika. Find it at well-stocked supermarkets, specialty-foods stores or online at penzeys.com.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 37.1g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 8.3g; fat 6.4g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 11.9mg; vitamin a iu 1428.8IU; vitamin c 12.3mg; folate 51.1mcg; calcium 162.5mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 53.8mg; potassium 974.6mg; sodium 713.1mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/17/2022