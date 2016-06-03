Creamy Hungarian Mushroom Soup

Hearty soup in need of serious tweaking When I first scanned this recipe in the Jan 2011 issue, I was thoroughly intrigued to give it a try. It's simple, and I love one pot soups. The estimated 40 minutes total time is way off, especially if you use all fresh ingredients. Slicing the mushrooms took me 15 minutes alone. I used a pound white mushroom and a half pound crimini mushrooms. The combination provided a robust mushroom flavor. The 2Tbsp. dill really is WAY too much. The aroma is fantastic, but the flavor is far too overbearing. As I mentioned before, the recipe as-is is not incredibly savory. I ended up adding a bit of garlic salt and kosher salt. While at the store, I decided to use purple potatoes for half of the potato requirement. It added a little color as well as three times the antioxidants found in russet potatoes. I also decided to leave the skin on for some addition texture. Note, if you use 1/2 inch cubes in this soup, you'll need to simmer on low 13-17 minutes, not 5, to get them nice and tender. Interesting side note, the published recipe and the recipe online is different for ingredients, but not directions. I believe the addition of the sour cream would be a welcomed flavor and texture. I am going to add some in reheat. A bit more altering and experimenting could really make this recipe stellar and better than the 2-star rating I have given it. Pros: Very mushroomy, low calorie Cons: fairly bland with too much dill