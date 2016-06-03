Rosemary Flatbread with Yellow Split Pea Spread

Pour buttermilk over the flour mixture and quickly stir it in. Pour a few tablespoons warm water over the flour, stirring it in as you go. Repeat, adding more water a few tablespoons at a time, until the dough comes together to form a soft ball. (You want the dough to be very soft, close to being slightly sticky, so if you add an extra tablespoon or so, it won't hurt it.) Using your hand, gather the ball, picking up any dry flour in the bottom of the bowl, and knead it in the bowl for a minute or two to form a smooth, soft ball of dough. (If it's a little too sticky to handle, dust your hand with flour, but do not add any more flour to the dough if possible.)