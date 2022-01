Great addition to my repertoire Tried this last night for the first time and I thought it was great. I used a fresh veggie mix that had baby carrots, baby zucchini, and sugar snap peas. I left the veggies in large bite sized pieces and only boiled them for 3 minutes which left them all very crisp. We used Parmesan as opposed to Fontina and I would probably try Fontina next time. The Parmesan dominated the flavor a bit, but I think I used a bit too much (the Fontina amount instead of the Parmesan amount). Overall, a great addition to my repertoire. Pros: Quick, easy, great way to have fresh veggies, flexible Cons: just a bit to much cheese