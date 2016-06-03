Hot Chile Grilled Cheese

Rating: 4.52 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This deconstructed version of a chile relleno turned sandwich packs some heat and an ooey-gooey filling. We like the flavor of sourdough, but any kind of bread will work well. Serve with: Coleslaw and sliced pineapple.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2010

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place peppers in a microwave-safe bowl, cover with plastic wrap and microwave on High until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Let stand, covered, until cool enough to handle.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine beans, salsa and salt in a medium bowl. Mash the beans with a fork until they begin to form a paste (some can remain whole). Combine cheese, yogurt, scallions and cilantro in a small bowl.

  • When the peppers are cool enough to handle, slice each one in half lengthwise and remove the stem and seeds.

  • Heat a panini maker to high. (No panini maker? See Stovetop Variation, below.)

  • Spread 1/3 cup of the bean mixture on each of 4 slices of bread. Top with a heaping tablespoon of the cheese mixture. Place 2 pepper halves over the cheese. Cover with the remaining slices of bread.

  • Grill the sandwiches in the panini maker until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Cut in half and serve immediately.

  • Stovetop Variation: Place four 15-ounce cans and a medium skillet (not nonstick) by the stove. Heat 1 teaspoon canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place 2 sandwiches in the pan. Place the medium skillet on top of the sandwiches, then weight it down with the cans. Cook the sandwiches until golden on one side, about 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low, flip the sandwiches, replace the top skillet and cans, and cook until the second side is golden, 1 to 3 minutes more. Repeat with another 1 teaspoon oil and the remaining 2 sandwiches.

Tips

Note: Dark green poblano peppers, smaller than a bell pepper but larger than a jalapeño, can be fiery or relatively mild; there's no way to tell until you taste them. Find them near other fresh peppers at most large supermarkets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 69.8g; dietary fiber 9.2g; sugars 6.2g; fat 5.6g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 13mg; vitamin a iu 756.3IU; vitamin c 98.2mg; folate 157.3mcg; calcium 143.4mg; iron 3.6mg; magnesium 21.2mg; potassium 305.5mg; sodium 783mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat

Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2011
Delicious! But... to give this recipe a kick I added Jalapeno Peppers (instead of Pablano Peppers). The sweet and tangy taste of the Jalapeno Peppers gave this sandwich what I needed. Enjoy! Read More
???? ?????????
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2017
the recipe is great i will try but i would asl you if this recipe like this Read More
terridigby@yahoo.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2017
Oh so good! I roasted my Poblano peppers in the oven at 350 for 30 minutes. They peeled very easy. I rinsed the canned beans. Those are the only changes I made. The salsa I used was Arriba "Hot." It really gives a bite. (If you have family members who do not like spicy food they won't like this.) I will definitely make again. Read More
Advertisement
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Awesome dinner sandwich--totally delicious satisfying and filling. We tried with sourdough bread as suggested but I bet the filling would be great wrapped inside a tortilla and grilled like a quesadilla. I wonder if it would be as good with some kind of whole-grain bread? Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2013
We made a few modifications based on what was on hand and this recipe was still great! Normally I'm against reviewing a recipe after you've changed it but this is a great recipe to use what you have available. We used chipotle chilis in adobo sauce and lemon yogurt (which was not very sweet). It was great! I look forward to trying it with the poblanos next time. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
It hurt me to give this a 3 rating because I wanted to LOVE this sandwich; it had so much promise. It is good but with a little tweaking it will be great! I think the weak spot is the pinto bean mixture; it needs more flavor. I wanted them to taste more like spicy refried beans and I'll keep tweaking until I get the taste I want. Then I think this will be a sensational recipe! The recipe didn't say to drain the beans but thankfully I did or they would have been too runny. Read More
Advertisement
Tiffany Joy
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Wonderful! I added 1/2 tbs of cumin to the beans as some of the other reviews suggested I also made more of the Yogurt-cheese sauce there just didn't seem to be enough. The sandwich turned out delicious! It was a mexican grilled cheese. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2012
delicious easy and unique I char the peppers either on the grill or in the broiler then put them in a paper bag till cooled. Everything can be made ahead so at dinner all I have to do is assemble the sandwich in the pan and cook them. My family loves the flavor crusty sourdough bread is best. Pros: do first three steps ahead of time to make a quick dinner Cons: can be messy to flip Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I really liked to sammy but was not a hit with the rest of the family. The second time I made it I roasted to peppers in the oven and got a much better pepper than the microwave. Read More
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 05/01/2021