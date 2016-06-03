Hot Chile Grilled Cheese

1 of 9

Rating: 4 stars Delicious! But... to give this recipe a kick I added Jalapeno Peppers (instead of Pablano Peppers). The sweet and tangy taste of the Jalapeno Peppers gave this sandwich what I needed. Enjoy!

Rating: 5 stars the recipe is great i will try but i would asl you if this recipe like this

Rating: 5 stars Oh so good! I roasted my Poblano peppers in the oven at 350 for 30 minutes. They peeled very easy. I rinsed the canned beans. Those are the only changes I made. The salsa I used was Arriba "Hot." It really gives a bite. (If you have family members who do not like spicy food they won't like this.) I will definitely make again.

Rating: 5 stars Awesome dinner sandwich--totally delicious satisfying and filling. We tried with sourdough bread as suggested but I bet the filling would be great wrapped inside a tortilla and grilled like a quesadilla. I wonder if it would be as good with some kind of whole-grain bread?

Rating: 4 stars We made a few modifications based on what was on hand and this recipe was still great! Normally I'm against reviewing a recipe after you've changed it but this is a great recipe to use what you have available. We used chipotle chilis in adobo sauce and lemon yogurt (which was not very sweet). It was great! I look forward to trying it with the poblanos next time.

Rating: 5 stars It hurt me to give this a 3 rating because I wanted to LOVE this sandwich; it had so much promise. It is good but with a little tweaking it will be great! I think the weak spot is the pinto bean mixture; it needs more flavor. I wanted them to taste more like spicy refried beans and I'll keep tweaking until I get the taste I want. Then I think this will be a sensational recipe! The recipe didn't say to drain the beans but thankfully I did or they would have been too runny.

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! I added 1/2 tbs of cumin to the beans as some of the other reviews suggested I also made more of the Yogurt-cheese sauce there just didn't seem to be enough. The sandwich turned out delicious! It was a mexican grilled cheese.

Rating: 5 stars delicious easy and unique I char the peppers either on the grill or in the broiler then put them in a paper bag till cooled. Everything can be made ahead so at dinner all I have to do is assemble the sandwich in the pan and cook them. My family loves the flavor crusty sourdough bread is best. Pros: do first three steps ahead of time to make a quick dinner Cons: can be messy to flip