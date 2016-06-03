Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms

Spice up this healthy and nourishing chicken soup with chile sauce, such as Sriracha, and/or serve the soup over noodles to make it a more substantial main dish.

Bruce Aidells
EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2010; updated October 2022

Photographer: Dera Burreson, Food stylist: Josh Hake

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place mushrooms in a heatproof measuring cup and cover with boiling water. Soak for at least 30 minutes or up to several hours. Remove the mushrooms from the water, remove and discard stems (if any) and cut into 1/8-inch slices; set aside. Strain the soaking liquid and reserve.

  • Heat oil in a large soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes. Pour in the reserved mushroom liquid, broth, soy sauce, cinnamon stick, star anise and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and stir in chicken. Simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Stir in fennel, scallion whites and the reserved mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes. Add bok choy stems, return to a simmer and cook for 3 minutes more. Stir in bok choy greens and bean sprouts. Cook until the greens are just wilted, about 2 minutes more.

  • Discard the cinnamon stick and star anise. Ladle the soup into bowls. Garnish each bowl with scallion greens, cilantro and a 1/4-teaspoon drizzle of sesame oil. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.

Equipment

Large soup pot or Dutch oven

Note

Mung bean sprouts (germinated mung beans), often simply labeled "bean sprouts," are white with a light yellow tip.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 12.9g; dietary fiber 3.4g; sugars 5.2g; fat 11.4g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 75.5mg; vitamin a iu 2919.6IU; vitamin c 28.6mg; folate 78.7mcg; calcium 106.9mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 50.3mg; potassium 831.5mg; sodium 788.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 3 lean meat
