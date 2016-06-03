Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms

This was amazing!! Two bites in and I had to send the recipe to friends.

We didn't include fennel and didn't have dried shiitake mushrooms so we used fresh ones instead. And since we didn't have the mushroom broth, we just increased the chicken broth to 9 cups of low sodium broth. (Though I'm sure it'd taste better with the mushroom juice).

Took out the cinnamon stick halfway through bc my husband and I agreed it would taste weird with it. And we added noodles as well to bulk it up.

Very, very, very tasty. Thank you for sharing!!