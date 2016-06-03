Roasted Garlic Guacamole with Help-Yourself Garnishes

Rick Bayless knows all about how to throw a great fiesta, or party, and a key part of any great fiesta is the food. “I like to welcome guests with this guacamole bar,” he says. “I start off with a basic guacamole made with roasted garlic and set out bowls of toppings so everyone can customize each bite.” (Recipe from Fiesta at Rick's by Rick Bayless; W.W. Norton and Company, 2010.)

Rick Bayless
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2010

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Guacamole
Garnishes

Directions

  • To prepare guacamole: Place unpeeled garlic in a small dry skillet over medium heat; cook, turning occasionally, until soft and blackened in spots, 10 to 15 minutes. Cool, then slip off the skins; finely chop. Scoop avocado flesh into a large bowl. Add the garlic, cilantro and lime juice to taste. Coarsely mash everything together. Season with salt. Transfer to a serving bowl and place plastic wrap directly on the surface of the guacamole. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

  • To set up the guacamole bar: Scoop garnishes into small serving bowls and put the chips in a large basket or bowl. Encourage guests to spoon a little guacamole on a chip and top with garnishes that appeal.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the guacamole (Step 1) up to 1 day.

Kitchen Tip: To toast pumpkin seeds, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 28.1g; dietary fiber 6.6g; sugars 0.5g; fat 20.9g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 7.1mg; vitamin a iu 200.1IU; vitamin c 8.3mg; folate 63.5mcg; calcium 84.7mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 32.8mg; potassium 500.2mg; sodium 491.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 4 fat
