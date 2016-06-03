Ginger-Steamed Fish with Troy's Hana-Style Sauce

This shoyu-based sauce with fresh ginger, garlic and sesame is a classic at the Hotel Hana-Maui, Hawaii. Aloha Shoyu is the preferred brand at the hotel. (We use reduced-sodium soy sauce to keep the sodium in check.) Chef David Patterson prepares the dish with onaga, a red snapper only found in the Hawaiian waters; it's tender, sweet and mild in flavor. We found that halibut and other white fish were also delicious. Serve with steamed brown rice and Green Papaya Salad.

David Patterson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2007

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Fish
Sauce

Directions

  • To prepare fish: Bring 1 to 2 inches of water to a boil in a pot large enough to hold a two-tier bamboo steamer. (If you don't have a steamer, improvise by setting mugs upside down in a large pot and resting a large heatproof plate on top.) Put a heatproof plate in each of the steamer baskets. Place 3 portions of fish on each plate with a slice of fresh ginger on top. Stack the baskets, cover and set over the boiling water. Steam the fish for 7 minutes per inch of thickness.

  • To prepare sauce: Meanwhile, combine minced ginger, garlic and sesame seeds in a small bowl. Heat grapeseed (or canola) oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ginger mixture and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add sesame oil; allow the mixture to get hot. Add soy sauce (be careful, it will splatter a bit) and cook for 1 minute more.

  • Transfer the fish to a deep platter. Discard the ginger slices. Pour the sauce over the fish and garnish with scallions.

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 28.7g; carbohydrates 6.8g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 0.2g; fat 14.2g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 69.5mg; vitamin a iu 96.5IU; vitamin c 3.7mg; folate 23.6mcg; calcium 91.4mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 61.8mg; potassium 725.9mg; sodium 455mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

4 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat

Reviews (3)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This was so delicious! The sauce by itself seemed like it was going to be overwhelming with all the garlic and ginger but one it was on the fish it was fantastic. Read More
Amy Exah
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This was so incredible fresh and just hit the spot. I will definitely make this one again. Yummy! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
easy to make and delicious best of all good for you! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
The recipe is a classic...the soy sauce or for that matter any ingredient can always be adjusted to taste. Note the sauce is fantastic over steamed chicken; another classic. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Too salty even with reduced sodium soy sauce. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2011
Great dish! This was a great meal and definately on the regular menu line up. Be prepared and get out the food processor to then make this with ease. Pros: Delish! Cons: Lots of chopping next time bringing out the food processer Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/18/2013
Delicious! I don't have low sodium soy sauce and I measured the ingredients like I always do - by gauging. Turned out just slightly too salty but absolutely perfect when mixed with rice. Easy recipe delicious and all the ingredients are readily available in an Asian kitchen!!!:) Read More
m.carlson-smith@comcast.net
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Fantastic sauce! Don't be afraid of the amount of ginger and garlic in the sauce. It seemed like a lot to me but it mellowed out quite nicely once you cooked it. I used tilapia for the fish and it was excellent. This sauce would probably be good on chicken too. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2013
I could've eaten the sauce by itself The sauce is unique extremely flavorful. Tastes like very fine cuisine yet super easy to make. Tip: burn it a little brings out an even better flavor. Pros: sauce makes this dish completely Cons: tough if you don't have a steamer Read More
