Ginger-Steamed Fish with Troy's Hana-Style Sauce
This shoyu-based sauce with fresh ginger, garlic and sesame is a classic at the Hotel Hana-Maui, Hawaii. Aloha Shoyu is the preferred brand at the hotel. (We use reduced-sodium soy sauce to keep the sodium in check.) Chef David Patterson prepares the dish with onaga, a red snapper only found in the Hawaiian waters; it's tender, sweet and mild in flavor. We found that halibut and other white fish were also delicious. Serve with steamed brown rice and Green Papaya Salad.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2007
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 28.7g; carbohydrates 6.8g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 0.2g; fat 14.2g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 69.5mg; vitamin a iu 96.5IU; vitamin c 3.7mg; folate 23.6mcg; calcium 91.4mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 61.8mg; potassium 725.9mg; sodium 455mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
4 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat