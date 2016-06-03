Chicken Cassoulet
A classic cassoulet takes two days to make and is larded with fat. This version keeps it simple with one skillet and a light touch. Serve with some crusty whole-grain rolls.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Tips for Two: Leftover canned broth keeps up to 5 days in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in your freezer. Leftover broths in aseptic packages keep for up to 1 week in the refrigerator. Add to soups, sauces, stews; use for cooking rice and grains; add a little when reheating leftovers to prevent them from drying out.
Note: To make toasted breadcrumbs, toss 1/4 cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs with 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil. Toast the breadcrumbs in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring often, until they are golden and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes.