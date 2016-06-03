Chicken Cassoulet

A classic cassoulet takes two days to make and is larded with fat. This version keeps it simple with one skillet and a light touch. Serve with some crusty whole-grain rolls.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

40 mins
2

  • Place 1/4 cup beans in a small bowl and mash roughly with the back

  • of a fork or a potato masher. Add the remaining beans to the bowl.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken in a single layer. Cook, turning once, until browned on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm.

  • Add onion and garlic to the pan. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add 1 tablespoon water. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and browned, about 4 minutes. Add rosemary, thyme and pepper. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add wine; increase heat to high. Cook, stirring with a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits, until the wine has reduced by about half, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add broth, the remaining 14 cup water, kielbasa, the beans and chicken; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook until the chicken is cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Tips for Two: Leftover canned broth keeps up to 5 days in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in your freezer. Leftover broths in aseptic packages keep for up to 1 week in the refrigerator. Add to soups, sauces, stews; use for cooking rice and grains; add a little when reheating leftovers to prevent them from drying out.

Note: To make toasted breadcrumbs, toss 1/4 cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs with 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil. Toast the breadcrumbs in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring often, until they are golden and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes.

441 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 10.8g; sugars 6.2g; fat 15.1g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 81.9mg; vitamin a iu 50.8IU; vitamin c 3.7mg; folate 143.2mcg; calcium 109.4mg; iron 3.6mg; magnesium 40.8mg; potassium 695.8mg; sodium 1049mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
