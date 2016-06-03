Scallop & Shrimp Dumplings

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

People along the Yangtze River enjoy dumplings with a variety of fillings, from seafood to red meat, eggs to vegetables. In Wuhan, dumplings may be served at any meal. Crisp, pan-fried dumplings don't have to be loaded with fat. Cooking them in a mix of water and oil makes them crisp on the bottom, tender and juicy inside.

Ying Chang Compestine
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2007

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
1 hr
Servings:
36

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine scallops, shrimp, scallions, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil and pepper in a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Organize your work area with a bowl of cold water, your stack of dumpling wrappers and a floured baking sheet to hold filled dumplings.

  • Working with one dumpling wrapper at a time, dip your finger into the water and moisten the edges of the circle. Spoon about 1 1/2 teaspoons of filling into the center. Fold the wrapper over to form a half circle. Pinch the edges together to seal. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling. Cover the wrappers and finished dumplings with moist paper towels to prevent drying.

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees F.

  • Mix 1 tablespoon canola oil with 1/4 cup water in a large nonstick skillet and place over medium heat; bring to a simmer. Carefully arrange one-third of the dumplings in the skillet so they are not touching; cover and cook until the dumplings puff up and are light brown on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes. Carefully flip the dumplings with tongs and cook for 1 minute more. Transfer the dumplings to a baking sheet and keep warm in the oven.

  • Repeat the procedure with another 1/4 cup water, the remaining 1 tablespoon canola oil and half the remaining dumplings. Cook the final batch of dumplings in the remaining 1/4 cup water, adjusting the heat as necessary to prevent scorching. (There will be enough oil left in the pan for the final batch.) Serve hot with Ginger-Garlic Dipping Sauce, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare filling (Step 1); cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days, or freeze for up to 1 week.

The best dumpling wrappers for this recipe are round “gyoza” wrappers. Look for them in Asian markets. Or substitute square wonton wrappers and use a 3- to 3 1/2-inch round cookie cutter to cut each wrapper into a circle (they need not be perfectly round).

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 dumpling & 1 teaspoon sauce
Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 5.2g; dietary fiber 0.2g; fat 1.2g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 7.3mg; vitamin a iu 25.2IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 13.4mcg; calcium 8.4mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 4.7mg; potassium 31.7mg; sodium 123.2mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/29/2022