Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Red Velvet Waste of Time and Resources. I am an accomplished and educated professional chef who is (now) feeding herself and her family healthy, but satisfying food. We love sweets. I came upon this recipe and read the reviews, but attempted this cake anyway. I shouldn't have. This whole effort was a COMPLETE waste of time, energy and resources for no ROI (return on investment). I even used the best cocoa (imo, Scharffen Berger) only to throw the cake layers in the trash after tasting them (I don't throw away ANYTHING, ever - but THIS was putrid!). The batter was incredibly thick and there was not much of it. I barely got it to cover the bottoms of my 9"pans. I hoped it would rise upon baking, but the layers only reached a height of a whopping 1/4" thick (hubby measured them). When hubby and I tasted the cake (without the frosting, btw), we just looked at each other in disgust. I wouldn't serve this to my enemy - it was that bad. It was pretty much tasteless with a sour note. I believe, imo, it is because there is a cup of buttermilk - NOT the whole wheat pastry flour (I use wwpf all the time with excellent, tasty, tender yet moist results with other cakes). Do yourself a favor: Skip making this recipe. Instead, I highly recommend the One Bowl Chocolate Cake on this site. It is easy, delicious, and keeps very well for a few days. In fact, the One Bowl CC only gets better the next day! The Red Velvet Cake is not worth the time, money, effort, or resources - it's