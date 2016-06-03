Chicken with Sugar Snap Peas & Spring Herbs

Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are paired with an elegant but easy light sauce of sugar snap peas and artichoke hearts. This dish can be made without the sprouted beans, but is especially delicious with them--if you have extras, try them on a salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2006

35 mins
4

Directions

  • Whisk broth, mustard, salt, pepper and 2 teaspoons flour in a small bowl until smooth.

  • Sprinkle both sides of the chicken with the remaining 1 tablespoon flour. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken in two batches, adjusting heat as necessary to prevent burning, until golden, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to a plate; tent with foil to keep warm.

  • Stir the broth mixture and add to the pan along with snap peas, artichoke hearts and sprouted beans (if using). Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook until the snap peas are tender-crisp, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Return the chicken to the pan, nestling it into the vegetables, and simmer until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in herbs and vinegar.

Tips

Note: Sprouted beans, not to be confused with bean sprouts, are beans that have just barely sprouted--they look like a bean with a tiny fiber attached (rather than the more fleshy-looking sprouts commonly used in Asian cooking). Eat raw in salads or add to cooked dishes; they're an excellent source of fiber and protein. Look for them in the produce section near other sprouts.

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 19.8g; dietary fiber 10g; sugars 3.2g; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 627.1IU; vitamin c 18.9mg; folate 95.4mcg; calcium 74.6mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 64.8mg; potassium 537.4mg; sodium 570.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
4 lean meat, 2 vegetable, 1 fat
