Chicken with Sugar Snap Peas & Spring Herbs

This was a hit. I was a little nervous while cooking how it was going to come out. My husband and I loved it, he went back for another plate. I agree with some others that the chicken needs to be cooked longer, probably 4 mins on each side. Also, if you are using canned artichoke hearts you need to rinse them well. I used chives as the herb (I don't like tarragon at all) and the wine vinegar. I served with perogies. This will be a regular on our dining list.