Smoked Trout Hash with Mustard Greens

We've combined assertive mustard greens, smoky trout and crisped potatoes in this interpretation of a hash. If you prefer a milder green, substitute mature spinach or chard. Make it a Meal: Lay a Poached Egg on top and serve with sliced tomatoes and cracked pepper.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2006

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden and crispy, adjusting heat if necessary to prevent burning, 8 to 12 minutes.

  • Whisk mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Add to the potatoes along with trout and greens. Cook, stirring, until the greens are just wilted, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir 1 to 2 tablespoons water into the hash if it seems dry. Serve hot.

Tips

Note: Look for precooked diced potatoes in the refrigerated section of most supermarket produce departments--near other fresh, prepared vegetables.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 26.9g; dietary fiber 4.1g; sugars 1.4g; fat 9.9g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 22.4mg; vitamin a iu 1801.1IU; vitamin c 45.4mg; folate 10.9mcg; calcium 90.8mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 38.6mg; potassium 621.8mg; sodium 258.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat
