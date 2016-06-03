Blackened Salmon Sandwich

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Blackened salmon is great in a sandwich with a spread of mashed avocado and low-fat mayonnaise plus peppery arugula leaves, cool tomato slices and zesty red onion. We grill our Cajun-style salmon so there is no need for any added cooking oil. Catfish makes an excellent stand-in for the salmon but you'll want to use a grill basket if you have one to keep the fish from breaking apart.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2006

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Oil grill rack (see Tip); preheat grill to high.

    Advertisement

  • Rub salmon on both sides with blackening (or Cajun) seasoning. Grill until cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

  • Mash avocado and mayonnaise in a small bowl.

  • To assemble sandwiches, spread some of the avocado mixture on each roll and top with salmon, arugula, tomato and onion.

Tips

Ingredient note: Wild-caught salmon from the Pacific (Alaska, California, Washington and Oregon) is considered the best choice for the environment. For more information, visit Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch (mbayaq.org/cr/seafoodwatch.asp).

Tips: To skin a salmon fillet, place salmon on a clean cutting board, skin side down. Starting at the tail end, slip the blade of a long, sharp knife between the fish flesh and the skin, holding the skin down firmly with your other hand. Gently push the blade along at a 30° angle, separating the fillet from the skin without cutting through either.

To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.) When grilling delicate foods like tofu and fish, it is helpful to spray the food with cooking spray.

Fish on foil: Fish that flakes easily requires a delicate touch to flip on the grill. If you want to skip turning it over when grilling, measure a piece of foil large enough to hold the fish and coat it with cooking spray. Grill the fish on the foil (without turning) until it flakes easily and reaches an internal temperature of 145°F.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 sandwich
Per Serving:
416 calories; protein 31.2g; carbohydrates 43.8g; dietary fiber 6.1g; sugars 5.2g; fat 15g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 54.9mg; vitamin a iu 629.4IU; vitamin c 12.4mg; folate 65.9mcg; calcium 64.8mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 53.7mg; potassium 776.7mg; sodium 743.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 4 lean meat, 1 fat (mono)
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/19/2022