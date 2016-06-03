Salt & Pepper Prawns

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Spice-crusted stir-fried shrimp top a cool, crisp Asian-style slaw for an easy supper. Many traditional versions of this recipe use Sichuan peppercorns. We've opted to use Chinese five-spice powder, which contains Sichuan peppercorns and is more readily available. Make it a Meal: Serve with rice noodles or brown rice and a sprinkle of chopped cilantro.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2006

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk lime juice, soy sauce, sesame oil and sugar in a large bowl until the sugar is dissolved. Add cabbage and bell peppers; toss to combine.

    Advertisement

  • Combine rice flour, salt, pepper and five-spice powder in a medium bowl. Add shrimp and toss to coat in spice mixture. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring often, until pink and curled, 3 to 4 minutes. Add jalapenos and cook until the shrimp are cooked through, about 1 minute more. Serve the slaw topped with the shrimp.

Tips

Ingredient Notes: Rice flour is made from finely milled white rice. It is often used in Asian cooking for desserts and to thicken sauces. Look for it in Asian markets or the natural-foods section of your supermarket.

Often a blend of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns, five-spice powder was originally considered a cure-all miracle blend encompassing the five elements (sour, bitter, sweet, pungent, salty). Look for it in the supermarket spice section.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 20.1g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 4.6g; fat 13.6g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 187.5mg; vitamin a iu 3012.5IU; vitamin c 96.1mg; folate 49.2mcg; calcium 186mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 45.7mg; potassium 306.1mg; sodium 1177.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 4 lean meats, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/29/2022