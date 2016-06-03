What to Look for When Buying Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are available year-round but are of the best quality in fall and early winter. Choose sweet potatoes that have smooth skin and are firm and free of soft spots, cracks or bruises. There are many varieties of sweet potatoes to choose from. For this recipe, we use an orange-flesh variety. Orange-flesh sweet potatoes tend to be denser and sweeter than the yellow-flesh variety. Common varieties of orange-flesh sweet potatoes are Beauregard, Jewel and Garnet.

How to Cut Sweet Potatoes for Roasting

For this recipe, we peel the sweet potatoes for the best texture. You can leave them on if you prefer, just make sure to scrub the sweet potatoes under cool running water with a vegetable brush.

Cut off the ends, then slice the sweet potatoes into rounds. Cut each round into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

Make the Maple Glaze

The maple glaze consists of five simple ingredients: maple syrup, butter, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Combine the ingredients in a small bowl and pour the mixture over the sweet potatoes, tossing to coat well.

Roast the Sweet Potatoes

After tossing the sweet potatoes in the maple glaze mixture, cover and bake for 15 minutes. Uncover and stir. Then bake for an additional 45 to 50 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes or so. The sweet potatoes are stirred every 15 minutes to make sure they're cooking evenly and caramelizing. You'll know the maple-roasted sweet potatoes are done when they're tender and starting to brown.

Can I Make Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes Ahead?

Absolutely! Cool completely, then cover and refrigerate the maple-roasted sweet potatoes for up to 1 day. Just before serving, reheat at 350°F until hot, about 15 minutes.