Great Recipe...but I love this recipe as part of the 7-day diet but 10 servings? Come on! If you stick to the 7-day plan and make all these recipes for 6, 8 and 10 people, you will throw away more food than you eat, because you are not eating leftovers in the plan. Yes, I can reduce the portions of the recipes, but to shop for and prepare these meals for 2 people I spend more time doing math than I should have to. Also, by including recipes with so many servings, you are encouraging people to eat more, whether they do it to reduce waste or they just eat more subconsciously because there is so much food! My point is that if Eating Well is using this recipe as part of a 7-day diet plan that they've created, they should take the time to modify the recipes for 1, 2 or at most, 4 servings. No one is making a diet buffet for the neighbourhood so 10 servings is way too many. Pros: tasty, easy Cons: too many servings!