Cornbread & Sausage Stuffing

Cornbread stuffing, a Southern favorite, is a nice change from more traditional white-bread stuffing. Our delectable recipe uses Italian turkey sausage, rather than pork, and omits all the butter and cream to cut the fat by two-thirds. The stuffing is lower in sodium as well and so easy to make that it's sure to become a favorite side year-round.

Kathy Farrell-Kingsley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2007

50 mins
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

  • Cook sausage in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, stirring and breaking up with a wooden spoon, until browned, about 10 minutes. Add onion and celery; cover, reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 10 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add cornbread, parsley and sage.

  • Bring broth to a simmer in a small saucepan. Pour 1 cup over the stuffing mixture and toss gently (the cornbread will break into smaller pieces). Add as much of the remaining broth as needed, 1/2 cup at a time, until the stuffing feels moist but not wet. Spoon the stuffing into the prepared pan and cover with foil.

  • Bake the stuffing until thoroughly heated, about 25 minutes. Serve warm.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 3, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Bake at 350°F until hot, about 30 minutes.

1 cup
241 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 33.2g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 11.8g; fat 8.2g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 28.3mg; vitamin a iu 166.2IU; vitamin c 4.2mg; folate 12.4mcg; calcium 37.2mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 5.3mg; potassium 105.2mg; sodium 743.6mg; added sugar 7g.
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022