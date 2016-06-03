Chickpea Salad

This satisfying chickpea salad is a delicious combination of textures, from crunchy cucumbers to crumbly feta. The dill ranch dressing adds creaminess, but a tangy vinaigrette would be just as good.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2007; updated November 2021

20 mins
6

Creamy Dill Ranch Dressing
Chickpea Salad

  • To prepare dressing: With the food processor running, add shallot through the feed tube and process until finely chopped. Add cottage cheese, mayonnaise, buttermilk powder and vinegar. Process until smooth, scraping down the sides as necessary, about 3 minutes. Pour in milk while the processor is running. Scrape down the sides. Add dill, salt and pepper and process until combined. (Makes 1 1/4 cups.)

  • To prepare salad: Combine chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes, cheese and onion in a medium bowl. Add dressing and pepper and toss to coat. (Refrigerate extra dressing for up to 1 week.)

Make Ahead Tip: To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate dressing for up to 1 week.

Tip: Buttermilk is a thick, tangy cow's-milk dairy product. Find both low-fat and nonfat versions in the dairy section of the supermarket. You can replace buttermilk in any recipe with an equal amount of “sour milk.” Mix 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar to 1 cup low-fat or nonfat milk. Or use buttermilk powder (found in the baking section) prepared according to package directions.

Serving Size: 1 cup
81 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 12.1g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 3g; fat 2g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 3.4mg; vitamin a iu 567.8IU; vitamin c 10.6mg; folate 37.3mcg; calcium 55.9mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 23.7mg; potassium 288.5mg; sodium 234.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 lean meat

