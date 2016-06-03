Mango Salad with Ginger-Raisin Vinaigrette
In this recipe, juicy mangoes are paired with fresh ginger plus an unusual combination of golden raisins and malt vinegar, which adds great complexity to an otherwise basic mixed green salad.
Notes: Fresh and dried chiles vary widely in spiciness depending on variety and seasonality. Smaller varieties are generally hotter. The compound that makes chiles hot, capsaicin, is found in the inner membrane and seeds. Add chiles with caution when cooking, tasting as you go.
To peel and dice a mango:
1. Slice both ends off the mango, revealing the long, slender seed inside.
2. Set the fruit upright on a work surface and remove the skin with a sharp knife.
3. With the seed perpendicular to you, slice the fruit from both sides of the seed, yielding two large pieces.
4. Turn the seed parallel to you and slice the two smaller pieces of fruit from each side. Cut the fruit into the desired shape.
1 fruit, 1 1/2 fat