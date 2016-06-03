Watercress with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce
In this healthy Asian vegetable stir-fry recipe, watercress is cooked then tossed with traditional Chinese oyster sauce. Use a salad spinner so the watercress is dry to the touch, or the stir-fry will become too wet. If the watercress is young and tender, stir-fry the whole stems. If the stem ends are woody and tough, discard them.
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the sauce (Step 1) for up to 1 week; wash and dry watercress up to 4 hours ahead.
Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine. It is available in most Asian specialty markets and some larger supermarkets in the Asian section. If unavailable, dry sherry is an acceptable substitute.
