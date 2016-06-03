Watercress with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

In this healthy Asian vegetable stir-fry recipe, watercress is cooked then tossed with traditional Chinese oyster sauce. Use a salad spinner so the watercress is dry to the touch, or the stir-fry will become too wet. If the watercress is young and tender, stir-fry the whole stems. If the stem ends are woody and tough, discard them.

Grace Young
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2005

25 mins
4

Ingredients

Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce
Watercress Stir-Fry

Directions

  • To prepare the sauce: Whisk rice wine, oyster sauce, sugar and salt in a small bowl.

  • To prepare the watercress: Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok or large skillet over high heat until a bead of water vaporizes within 1 to 2 seconds of contact. Swirl canola oil into the pan, add garlic and stir-fry for 10 seconds. Add watercress and stir-fry until it just begins to wilt, about 1 minute. (The wok will become very full as the watercress is added; stir constantly to avoid scorching the greens.) Stir the Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce and swirl it into the pan; stir-fry until the watercress is just tender but still bright green, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in sesame oil. Remove garlic. Serve immediately.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the sauce (Step 1) for up to 1 week; wash and dry watercress up to 4 hours ahead.

Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine. It is available in most Asian specialty markets and some larger supermarkets in the Asian section. If unavailable, dry sherry is an acceptable substitute.

about 1/2 cup
104 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 3.7g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1.2g; fat 8.3g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 6509.6IU; vitamin c 87.7mg; folate 18.4mcg; calcium 245mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 43.1mg; potassium 674.1mg; sodium 284.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
