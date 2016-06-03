Green Tea-Poached Pears with Matcha Cream

Green tea, delicately flavored with ginger and almond, makes a delightful poaching medium for pears.

Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Winter 2003

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Matcha Cream.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, bring water to a boil in a shallow pan or deep skillet. Stir in tea, turn off heat and let steep, covered, for 5 minutes. Pour through a cheesecloth-lined sieve to remove leaves; return tea to the pan.

  • Add sugar, ginger and almond extract and bring just to a boil. Add pears, cut-side up, and poach over low heat until quite tender when pierced with a wooden skewer. Transfer to a bowl and let the pears cool in the poaching liquid.

  • Serve at room temperature or chilled. Use a slotted spoon to place two pear halves in each dessert dish. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the poaching liquid over the pears. Serve with a generous dollop of Matcha Cream and garnish with almonds.

Associated Recipes

Matcha Cream

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 97.1g; dietary fiber 7.3g; sugars 83.5g; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 23.6mg; vitamin a iu 318.3IU; vitamin c 11.3mg; folate 24.1mcg; calcium 148.7mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 33.2mg; potassium 426.1mg; sodium 56.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 fruit, 1/2 low-fat milk, 3 other carbohydrate, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022