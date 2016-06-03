Baked Mushroom Rice
This oven-baked mushroom rice features short-grain brown rice and plenty of flavorful mushrooms. If you'd like to make it vegetarian, use mushroom broth and vegetarian Parmesan cheese.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To clean leeks: Trim and discard coarse green tops. Split leeks lengthwise with a sharp knife, beginning about 1 inch from the root end and cutting toward the green end. Leave root end attached. Swish leeks repeatedly in a basin of cold water to remove grit. Alternatively, trim roots and ragged tops. Slice leeks and place in plenty of water, then drain. Repeat a few times. The slices do not absorb water or lose flavor and the process is faster.
Ingredient notes: Use short-grain brown rice, available in natural-foods stores and large supermarkets, to achieve the characteristic creamy risotto texture.
Cremini mushrooms (sometimes called baby bella mushrooms) are a strain of button mushrooms prized for their dark hue, firm texture and rich flavor.
Nutrition Facts
3 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 fat