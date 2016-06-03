Baked Mushroom Rice

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This oven-baked mushroom rice features short-grain brown rice and plenty of flavorful mushrooms. If you'd like to make it vegetarian, use mushroom broth and vegetarian Parmesan cheese.

Wendy Kalen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Winter 2003

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine porcini and hot water in a small bowl. Let stand for 30 minutes. Strain, reserving the liquid. Rinse the mushrooms well under cool water; drain and chop finely. Strain the reserved liquid through a coffee filter or paper towel to remove any sand or dirt.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a Dutch oven or large ovenproof high-sided skillet over medium heat. Add leek and the porcini; cook, stirring often, until the leek is tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Add rice, garlic and thyme; stir to coat well. Add wine and cook until almost all evaporated, 2 to 4 minutes. Add broth and the reserved porcini liquid. Bring to a boil. Cover the pan and transfer to the oven.

  • Bake until the rice is just tender but still has a little resistance and a creamy consistency, 40 to 50 minutes. If the risotto seems soupy, place it on the stovetop over medium heat and simmer for a few minutes, stirring, until it reaches the desired consistency.

  • While the risotto is baking, heat the remaining 2 teaspoons oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add cremini and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and browned, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • When the risotto is ready, stir in the cremini, Parmesan, 2 tablespoons parsley, vinegar, salt and pepper. Sprinkle the remaining parsley on top and serve immediately.

Tips

Tip: To clean leeks: Trim and discard coarse green tops. Split leeks lengthwise with a sharp knife, beginning about 1 inch from the root end and cutting toward the green end. Leave root end attached. Swish leeks repeatedly in a basin of cold water to remove grit. Alternatively, trim roots and ragged tops. Slice leeks and place in plenty of water, then drain. Repeat a few times. The slices do not absorb water or lose flavor and the process is faster.

Ingredient notes: Use short-grain brown rice, available in natural-foods stores and large supermarkets, to achieve the characteristic creamy risotto texture.

Cremini mushrooms (sometimes called baby bella mushrooms) are a strain of button mushrooms prized for their dark hue, firm texture and rich flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 50.2g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 2.9g; fat 8.7g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 8.6mg; vitamin a iu 813.6IU; vitamin c 9.8mg; folate 33.6mcg; calcium 141.2mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 21mg; potassium 508.7mg; sodium 757.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/11/2022