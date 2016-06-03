Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough

I got tired of my previous recipe. It called for AP flour only and an overnight rise, and yielded two pizza crusts. I would bake one dough ball, freeze the second. Too much hassle. I found this recipe maybe ten years ago and it's 99% as good as the other. We make it almost every Friday night (Pizza! Wine! Netflix!) Modifications over the years: I measure the flour by weight (thanks to King Arthur Flour for getting me started on that). Dry ingredients go into the food processor bowl and the 2 tsp of olive oil go on top of the dry stuff. I don't bother measuring the water, just start the processor and SLOWLY drizzle in water until the dough ball looks and sounds right. That's a lot of kneading, so I count to 30 and call it done. After the rise I roll the dough out on parchment paper to make transferring it to the stone easier. Preheating the oven with the stone inside is the way to go, but the crust will be OK even if you forget and start preheating when you start measuring the ingredients. I use the middle rack. Husband and I like to bake the naked crust for about 7 minutes, mostly because we like to pre-cook some of the toppings. After 7 we take out the crust and add the sauce and toppings. Back in the oven for another 5 -7 minutes, then back out for whatever shredded cheese we've chosen. 2 minutes to melt the cheese. The pizza rests on a wire rack briefly so the cheese and toppings stay on the crust when we slice it. By the way, EatingWell has a recipe for Asparagus with