Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough

To improve the nutritional profile of pizza, use half whole-wheat and half all-purpose flour, which yields a light crust with a distinctive nutty taste. Quick-rising yeast shortens rising time to just 10 minutes, making homemade pizza a possibility for busy weeknights. Use a food processor, stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or your hands to mix the dough. Add enough liquid to the dry ingredients to make a soft dough. If kneading by hand, toss, rather than push, the dough onto the counter for about 10 minutes; this allows the gluten to develop without incorporating too much flour.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Winter 2003

total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

To make 12 ounces dough:
To make 1 pound dough:

  • Combine whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, yeast, salt and sugar in a food processor; pulse to mix. Combine hot water and oil in a measuring cup. With the motor running, gradually pour in enough of the hot liquid until the mixture forms a sticky ball. The dough should be quite soft. If it seems dry, add 1 to 2 tablespoons warm water; if too sticky, add 1 to 2 tablespoons flour. Process until the dough forms a ball, then process for 1 minute to knead.

  • Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface. Coat a sheet of plastic wrap with cooking spray and place it, sprayed-side down, over the dough. Let the dough rest for 10 to 20 minutes before rolling.

  • Place a pizza stone or inverted baking sheet on the lowest oven rack; preheat oven to 500 degrees F or highest setting. Roll and top the pizza as desired (we suggest a 13-inch circle) and bake the pizza until the bottom is crisp and golden, 10 to 14 minutes. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead Tip: The dough will keep, in a plastic bag coated with cooking spray, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before using.

127 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 23.5g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 0.3g; fat 0.2g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 1.4IU; folate 87.2mcg; calcium 8.1mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 24.8mg; potassium 85.6mg; sodium 292.1mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
9 starch, 2 fat
