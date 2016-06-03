Creamy Scallop & Pea Fettuccine

This rich pasta dish is full of sweet seared scallops and plump peas. Low-fat milk and flour thicken the sauce, giving it creamy texture without the extra calories and fat found in traditional cream sauces. Serve with a small Caesar salad on the side.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2007

40 mins
5

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook fettuccine until just tender, 8 to 10 minutes or according to package instructions. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, pat scallops dry and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the scallops and cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add clam juice to the pan. Whisk milk, flour, white pepper and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until smooth. Whisk the milk mixture into the clam juice. Bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring constantly. Continue stirring until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Return the scallops and any accumulated juices to the pan along with peas and return to a simmer. Stir in the fettuccine, 1/2 cup Romano cheese, chives, lemon zest and juice until combined. Serve with the remaining cheese sprinkled on top.

Note: Be sure to buy “dry” sea scallops (scallops that have not been treated with sodium tripolyphosphate, or STP). Scallops that have been treated with STP (“wet” scallops) have been subjected to a chemical bath and are not only mushy and less flavorful, but will not brown properly.

Tip: Some bottled clam juices are very high in sodium, so salt the recipe accordingly. We like the Bar Harbor brand (120 mg sodium per 2-ounce serving). Look for it in the canned-fish section or the seafood department of your supermarket.

about 1 1/2 cups
413 calories; protein 29.5g; carbohydrates 55.2g; dietary fiber 9.6g; sugars 8.6g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 38.6mg; vitamin a iu 2036.3IU; vitamin c 17.5mg; folate 89.9mcg; calcium 274.7mg; iron 3.6mg; magnesium 117.6mg; potassium 563.5mg; sodium 938mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
3 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat
