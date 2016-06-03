Creamy Scallop & Pea Fettuccine
This rich pasta dish is full of sweet seared scallops and plump peas. Low-fat milk and flour thicken the sauce, giving it creamy texture without the extra calories and fat found in traditional cream sauces. Serve with a small Caesar salad on the side.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Note: Be sure to buy “dry” sea scallops (scallops that have not been treated with sodium tripolyphosphate, or STP). Scallops that have been treated with STP (“wet” scallops) have been subjected to a chemical bath and are not only mushy and less flavorful, but will not brown properly.
Tip: Some bottled clam juices are very high in sodium, so salt the recipe accordingly. We like the Bar Harbor brand (120 mg sodium per 2-ounce serving). Look for it in the canned-fish section or the seafood department of your supermarket.
Nutrition Facts
3 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat