Creamy Scallop & Pea Fettuccine

Omit the clam juice and you'll be okay. I made it with 1/2 lb small bay scallops and did not use the clam juice. I really didn't want it to taste fishy. The natural juices from the scallops were enough for flavor. Saute the scallops with garlic and earth balance and salt and pepper, added the peas(only used 1 cup of frozen peas and that was enough) then made the sauce with the extra ingredients in the pan with the scallops. We served with crushed red pepper for the adults and sans hot pepper for the kid. Was a real hit.