Watermelon Gin Fizz

This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2007

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

  • Freeze 1 cup watermelon for garnish. Puree the remaining 4 cups watermelon. Strain; divide the juice among 4 ice-filled glasses.

  • Top each with 1 1/2 ounces gin, 2 tablespoons lime juice and 1/3 cup ginger ale. Garnish with the frozen watermelon and lime wedges.

  • Non-alcoholic variation: Omit the gin.

Serving Size: 1 cocktail
Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 21.2g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 17g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 880IU; vitamin c 21.4mg; folate 7.6mcg; calcium 17.3mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 18.4mg; potassium 207.3mg; sodium 8.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 7g.
1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate

EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This was truly a tasty drink. Thankfully my local grocer carries fresh watermelon juice. How convenient! Everyone at the party enjoyed it. This will stay on my recipe list. A must try for anyone. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2011
Yum! These are delicious. I didn't bother to strain the watermelon puree and my drinks were a little chunky which I liked. Very refreshing. Read More
