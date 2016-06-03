Spicy Rouille
This bright red garlicky sauce (pronounced “roo-EE”) has a nice kick of cayenne. Traditionally an accompaniment for bouillabaisse, it's also great served as a condiment with grilled shrimp or mahi-mahi.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2007
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Tip: Saffron is the dried stigma of a saffron crocus. It contributes a pungent flavor and intense yellow color to classic dishes like paella. Saffron is sold in threads and powdered form.
Serving Size:about 1 tablespoon
24 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 2.6g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.6g; fat 1.5g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 1.9mg; vitamin a iu 441.1IU; vitamin c 6.2mg; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 3.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.7mg; potassium 8.7mg; sodium 192.2mg.
