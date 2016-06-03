Spelt Indian Flatbread

This healthy, whole-grain Indian flatbread recipe, known as chapati, is a breeze to throw together at a moment's notice and is ideal for scooping up dal and other thick soups. Spelt is a whole grain related to wheat that adds a nutty flavor, but whole-wheat flour works well too.

Ivy Manning
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2014

55 mins
8

  • Combine flour and salt in a large bowl. Add 1 tablespoon oil and mix with your fingers until crumbly. Slowly add water and mix until the dough just comes together. If the dough doesn't come together easily, mix in up to 2 tablespoons more water. Knead on a lightly floured surface until the dough is smooth and no longer sticks to your fingers, about 2 minutes. Cover with a damp cloth; let rest for at least 15 and up to 30 minutes.

  • Divide the dough into 8 balls and cover with a damp cloth. Lightly flour a rolling pin and a clean work surface. Flatten 1 dough ball and roll it out, picking it up and rotating it to make sure it isn't sticking, until very thin and about 5 inches in diameter. Transfer to a lightly floured baking sheet and loosely cover with plastic wrap or a towel. Repeat with the remaining dough, spacing the breads on baking sheets so they don't touch.

  • Heat a large cast-iron skillet, heavy skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Add one bread and cook until small bubbles appear, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip, then brush the top side with a little of the remaining oil and cook until lightly puffed, 30 seconds to 1 minute more. Transfer to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining breads, stacking and covering them as you go to keep them warm and pliable.

Serving Size: 1 bread
107 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 15.8g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 0.8g; fat 3.9g; saturated fat 0.5g; calcium 0.4mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 0.1mg; potassium 0.1mg; sodium 145.6mg.
1 starch, 1/2 fat

