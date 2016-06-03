Spelt Indian Flatbread

Combine flour and salt in a large bowl. Add 1 tablespoon oil and mix with your fingers until crumbly. Slowly add water and mix until the dough just comes together. If the dough doesn't come together easily, mix in up to 2 tablespoons more water. Knead on a lightly floured surface until the dough is smooth and no longer sticks to your fingers, about 2 minutes. Cover with a damp cloth; let rest for at least 15 and up to 30 minutes.