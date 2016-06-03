Warm Apple Pancake Topping

In this healthy, warm fruit pancake topping recipe, apples are simmered with brown sugar, apple cider and a touch of vanilla extract to make this healthy alternative to maple syrup. This recipe is also fantastic when made with pears.

Stacy Fraser
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2014

total:
25 mins
Servings:
10

  • Bring 1 cup cider and brown sugar to a boil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add apples, bring to a simmer and cook, stirring, until the apples are tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Combine the remaining 2 tablespoons cider and cornstarch in a small bowl. Stir into the apples and cook, stirring, until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

1/4 cup
71 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 18.3g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 15g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 36.4IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 2.1mcg; calcium 10.9mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 5.3mg; potassium 107.4mg; sodium 3.4mg; added sugar 5g.
1 fruit
