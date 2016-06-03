Warm Apple Pancake Topping
In this healthy, warm fruit pancake topping recipe, apples are simmered with brown sugar, apple cider and a touch of vanilla extract to make this healthy alternative to maple syrup. This recipe is also fantastic when made with pears.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2014
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 18.3g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 15g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 36.4IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 2.1mcg; calcium 10.9mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 5.3mg; potassium 107.4mg; sodium 3.4mg; added sugar 5g.
Exchanges:
1 fruit